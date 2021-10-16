Kerry TD calls for urgent action at UHK from Health Minister

A Kerry TD is calling for urgent action from the Health Minister amid deep concern about the current situation at University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says staff, patients and their families are concerned about under-staffing at the hospital, which he says is leading to lack of services and unacceptable delays in care.

Deputy Daly adds he's disappointed that works due to be completed at the hospital have not started, and has requested updates on them from Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The Sinn Féin TD adds there are issues with staffing, ventilation and overcrowding which need to be addressed, while there's no plan to restart elective surgeries at the hospital.

Deputy Pa Daly is calling for urgent intervention at UHK from the Minister for Health before the winter season.