Kerry TD calls for Oireachtas committee to focus on a united Ireland

A Kerry TD has called for the assembly of an Oireachtas committee to plan for a unified Ireland in light of the Northern Ireland Assembly election results over the weekend.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly also suggested that a junior minister be appointed to start planning for the prospect of a united Ireland.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Taoiseach to convene a Citizens' Assembly to examine the possibility of a border poll.

Advertisement

However, Mícheál Martin rejected the idea, saying it would be inappropriate.

Pa Daly criticised the government for denying the historic significance of the party’s victory and said Sinn Féin will now plan ahead for what he called the inevitability of a united Ireland.