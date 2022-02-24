Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for mini-budget for rural communities and farmers

Feb 24, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
The Rural Independent group of TDs has declared the spiralling cost of living a crisis and says the government should recognise it as a national emergency.

The group which includes Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have tabled a motion for a mini-budget for rural communities and farmers.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the mini-budget should reverse the increase of carbon tax until the full impact of the energy crisis is fully understood.

He believes public transport alternatives should be put in place for every rural community.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the mini budget must reduce the excise duty on all motor fuel by at least 50% until the energy crisis abates.

 

AUDIO:

