Government legislation is needed to stop dynamic ticket pricing, according to an independent TD.

The comment follows a disappointing weekend for Oasis fans, as tickets went on sale for the band's long-awaited reunion tour.

Some standing tickets for the Croke Park gigs, which originally went on general sale for 86.50, shot up to over 400 euro.

Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae says tickets should be sold at a fixed price: