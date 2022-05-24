Kerry TD calls for change to regulations for widowed parents renewing children’s passports

A Kerry TD is calling on the government to change regulations in relation to widowed parents renewing their children’s passports.

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly raised the issue in the Dáil last week.

Deputy Daly says that parents, who’s spouse has passed away, must produce affidavits and death certificates every time their child’s passport is being renewed.

He says it’s excessive and upsetting when those documents must be produced every time the passport is being renewed.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says there’s validity in what the Kerry TD raised and he’ll speak to the Minister for Foreign Affairs on the issue.