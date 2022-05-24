Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls for change to regulations for widowed parents renewing children’s passports

May 24, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for change to regulations for widowed parents renewing children’s passports Kerry TD calls for change to regulations for widowed parents renewing children’s passports
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
Share this article

A Kerry TD is calling on the government to change regulations in relation to widowed parents renewing their children’s passports.

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly raised the issue in the Dáil last week.

Deputy Daly says that parents, who’s spouse has passed away, must produce affidavits and death certificates every time their child’s passport is being renewed.

Advertisement

 

He says it’s excessive and upsetting when those documents must be produced every time the passport is being renewed.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says there’s validity in what the Kerry TD raised and he’ll speak to the Minister for Foreign Affairs on the issue.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus