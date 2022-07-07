Kerry TD blasts Health Minister for crisis at UHK

A Kerry TD has accused the Health Minister of having no interest in the crisis at University Hospital Kerry.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae highlighted the issues facing UHK in the Dail yesterday.

The Kilgarvin based TD called for more GP access in Kerry to steer people away from A&E, two new consultant micro-biologists and the provision of more ambulances.

Those were the words of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly failed to show up for questions on the crisis in University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Healy-Rae said the Minister came to Kerry like a thief in the night, stood in for a couple of pictures and disappeared without helping the hospital.

He said the family pet has better access to healthcare in Kerry than people:

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health Frank Feighan answered the questions on UHK in Minister Donnelly’s absence.

He acknowledged the commitment of the staff at UHK and paid tribute to the challenges they faced in the last number of years.

Minister Feighan says the HSE executive has confirmed every effort is being taken to support, stabilise and urgently address identified risks at UHK.

He said the interim director of the South/SouthWest hospital group has been on site directly supporting clinicians and staff on a two day basis.

Deputy Healy-Rae says it’s wrong that it’s normal to ask someone, who's been to A&E, how many hours or days they've been waiting.

He says it’s not the fault of the staff who are worn to a thread

The Kerry TD said if UHK was a private company and Minister Donnelly was the CEO he’d be gone down the road with a p45 in his pocket:

As the discussion came to an end, Michael Healy-Rae had one last message to Minister Donnelly: