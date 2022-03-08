Advertisement
News

Kerry tax defaulter makes €250,000 settlement with Revenue

Mar 8, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry tax defaulter makes €250,000 settlement with Revenue Kerry tax defaulter makes €250,000 settlement with Revenue
Share this article

A Kerry tax defaulter has made a quarter of a million-euro (€258,490) settlement with Revenue.

Sugrue Excavation Limited, a plant hire contractor, of Gortbee, Beaufort, Killarney, settled following a Revenue audit case, for under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

Nationally, 23 tax defaulters paid €2.8 million to the Revenue Commissioners in the final three months of 2021.

Advertisement

Also, Revenue documents show a Killarney man was fined €2,500 for possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.

Rudolf Lauc, a, PAYE employee of Loreto Road, Killarney, had faced one charge.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus