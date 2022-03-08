Kerry tax defaulter makes €250,000 settlement with Revenue

A Kerry tax defaulter has made a quarter of a million-euro (€258,490) settlement with Revenue.

Sugrue Excavation Limited, a plant hire contractor, of Gortbee, Beaufort, Killarney, settled following a Revenue audit case, for under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

Nationally, 23 tax defaulters paid €2.8 million to the Revenue Commissioners in the final three months of 2021.

Advertisement

Also, Revenue documents show a Killarney man was fined €2,500 for possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.

Rudolf Lauc, a, PAYE employee of Loreto Road, Killarney, had faced one charge.