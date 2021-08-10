Kerry students warned of accommodation scams

Third level students from Kerry are being warned of scams relating to accommodation.

Over 500 people have reported rental scams to the Gardaí over the last two years.

Almost a million euro was handed over to scammers between February 2019 and May 2021.

Gardaí are urging people to only use trusted websites and to be wary of people letting accommodation who will only communicate via Whatsapp or seek unusual payment methods.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Gardaí National Economic Crime Bureau says youngers students can be vulnerable to such scams: