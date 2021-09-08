Kerry students warned hasty CAO decisions could result in financial repercussions.

There are a number of options available to Kerry students who’re unhappy with their current CAO offers.

Mary Lucey, who’s an educational consultant with Career Ahead, says many students might be panicking after the issuing of first round college offers.

She says for those not offered their first choice, there are numerous ways to get into their preferred course, such as waiting for second and third round offers, using the appeals process or accepting a level 7 course instead of a level 8.

Ms Lucey says many students get fixated on having to enter college immediately after finishing secondary school, regardless of which course they get.

However, she’s reminding parents and students there are possible financial repercussions to making hasty decisions.