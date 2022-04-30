Advertisement
Kerry student named best young translator in Munster

Apr 30, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry secondary school student has been named the best young translator in Munster.

Liam Ó hÓgáin from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne won the best translation from English to Irish in Munster at the Aistritheoirí Óga 2022.

The annual translation contest for secondary school students is jointly organised by the European Commission and the Irish government, and is now in its fifth year.

It’s part of a wider effort to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of having Irish as a working language of the European Union.

At the awards ceremony, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers said it’s important that people hoping to fill positions in EU institutions have exemplary translation skills.

