Kerry Student Entrepreneur Unveils New Mentorship Platform

A Kerry student entrepreneur has unveiled a new mentorship platform.

Oisin Walsh from Killarney, along with Oisin Mallon from Co. Louth, have launched StepAhead, which pairs young people starting out on the career with experienced mentors.

The StepAhead platform, which is being developed by the UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business students, is built on a simple but powerful idea, connecting individuals seeking guidance with mentors who have recently navigated similar paths.

Rather than relying on traditional career counsellors or outdated advice, StepAhead offers mentees, such as secondary school students, college-goers, and recent graduates, access to relatable, real-world insights from those who are a step ahead of them in their career path.

Oisín Mallon said, “We are delighted to unveil StepAhead, a new mentorship platform which we are developing to address the challenges young people face when making critical educational and career decisions and which was born from our own personal experiences. Coming home from work during our internship year, we both felt completely lost about what we wanted to do after graduation. We were frustrated with the lack of practical, relatable advice, and realised there had to be a better way.

StepAhead aims to take the guesswork out of guidance and to level the playing field in career guidance, ensuring access to good advice is not limited by personal connections or advantages, by connecting mentees with mentors who have recently navigated the same path.”

Last December StepAhead was one of only 10 projects from around the world selected to pitch at the Red Bull Basement 2024 World Final in Tokyo, Japan. This competition, which attracted over 110,000 applications, champions student innovators who are tackling real-world problems with fresh ideas and creative solutions.

Oisín Walsh said, “To represent Ireland and to be recognised at the Red Bull Basement main stage among the top 10 finalists was an incredible honour. It demonstrated to us how universal the need is for good, real-world mentorship and guidance.

For the year ahead, our focus will be on advancing the development of the StepAhead platform and forging strategic partnerships to bring our vision to life, with the goal of formally launching the platform in Q3 this year. With a mission to re-engineer how people access career guidance, we believe StepAhead has the potential to make a significant impact not only in Ireland but around the world.”

In 2024 Oisín Mallon completed the 1-year Mont Kavanagh Enterprise Internship Scholarship at NovaUCD through the UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business during which he worked with Binarii Labs and Giyst.

Join the StepAhead community as a mentee and/or as a mentor and register for early access and updates here.