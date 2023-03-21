Kerry Student Enterprise Awards vital in nurturing entrepreneurship

Initiatives such as the Kerry Student Enterprise Awards are vital to help address the decline in the numbers of new companies being established.

That’s according to Tomás Hayes who’s head of the Kerry Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

Risk analyst CRIFvision-net found that in the first six months of last year, there was a 20% year-on-year decline in the number of new start-ups.

The final of the Kerry Student Enterprise Awards, as well as the MTU Enterprise Showcase and Kerry Start-Up Challenge are taking place today.

They’re being held at the Munster Technological University in Dromtacker, Tralee.

Tomás Hayes says it’s vital to support student enterprise and start-ups.