Kerry SPCA says overpopulation of cats is a problem

Kerry SPCA says it received more than 300 calls from the public in 2024 relating to well-grounded concerns over animal welfare.

The organisation’s Kerrie Ryan says this figure is similar to the number of calls they received from the public in 2023.

He says Kerry SPCA has had to deal with a rise in the number of unwanted kittens.

Advertisement

Mr Ryan says while the country has a large feral cat population, people should take responsibility and neuter their pets.

He says figures from the Department of Agriculture bear out what they’re experiencing in Kerry.