Advertisement
News

Kerry SPCA says overpopulation of cats is a problem

Jan 21, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Kerry SPCA says overpopulation of cats is a problem
Share this article

Kerry SPCA says it received more than 300 calls from the public in 2024 relating to well-grounded concerns over animal welfare.

The organisation’s Kerrie Ryan says this figure is similar to the number of calls they received from the public in 2023.

He says Kerry SPCA has had to deal with a rise in the number of unwanted kittens.

Advertisement

Mr Ryan says while the country has a large feral cat population, people should take responsibility and neuter their pets.

He says figures from the Department of Agriculture bear out what they’re experiencing in Kerry.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fitzgerald: ‘Twenty-something’ power outages in Brosna area in weeks before Christmas
Advertisement
Cllr says pilot scheme to book bus service in Killarney will be good for the town
Kerry driving instructor wants research into potential impact of LED headlight glare
Advertisement

Recommended

Djokovic overcomes Alcaraz
Fitzgerald: ‘Twenty-something’ power outages in Brosna area in weeks before Christmas
Arsenal duo return to training
Ulster assistant coach to become province’s development and transition coach
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus