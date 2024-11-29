Advertisement
Kerry social media regulation campaigner welcomes Australia's social media ban for under 16s

Nov 29, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry social media regulation campaigner welcomes Australia's social media ban for under 16s
A Kerry native, who's campaigned for social media regulation in the UK, is welcoming Australia's decision to ban social media for children under the age of 16.

Liam Walsh, who's originally from the Spa, Tralee began his campaign after his daughter Maia died at the age of 13.

He believes her death was as a result of her coming under the influence of online content that promoted self-harm.

Mr Walsh says Ireland, the UK and other states should follow Australia's lead.

He says Australian law-makers have shown it can be done:

