Kerry Sinn Féin TD urges government to freeze energy prices

A Kerry TD has called on the government and regulator to freeze energy price hikes.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Energy, Pa Daly made the call following SSE Airtricity’s confirmation they will raise their standard variable electricity and gas prices from April 2nd.

Electricity customers will face a 10.5% rise in bills, while gas bills will increase by 8.4%.

That’s according to Deputy Daly, who also claims this will amount to an increase of €171 and €114 on bills annually for customers.

The Kerry TD says the energy market needs fundamental reform and is calling on the government and regulator to seek an explanation from SSE Airtricity as to why they’ve announced such price increases.