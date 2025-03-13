Advertisement
News

Kerry Sinn Féin TD urges government to freeze energy prices

Mar 13, 2025 09:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin TD urges government to freeze energy prices
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
Share this article

A Kerry TD has called on the government and regulator to freeze energy price hikes.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Energy, Pa Daly made the call following SSE Airtricity’s confirmation they will raise their standard variable electricity and gas prices from April 2nd.

Electricity customers will face a 10.5% rise in bills, while gas bills will increase by 8.4%.

Advertisement

That’s according to Deputy Daly, who also claims this will amount to an increase of €171 and €114 on bills annually for customers.

The Kerry TD says the energy market needs fundamental reform and is calling on the government and regulator to seek an explanation from SSE Airtricity as to why they’ve announced such price increases.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Circuit Court hears man stabbed South Kerry teenager until he heard the blade snap
Advertisement
Road by Listowel bypass roundabout reopened following incident last night
Listowel road closed following crash
Advertisement

Recommended

Golf's 'Fifth' Major Underway Today
Irish Squad For Italy Clash To Be Named Today
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Ireland Squad To Be Named Today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus