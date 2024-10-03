Advertisement
News

Kerry Sinn Féin councillor claims property tax rate used to make up for central funding shortfall

Oct 3, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin councillor claims property tax rate used to make up for central funding shortfall
Share this article

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris has criticised her colleagues in Kerry County Council for voting to maintain the current rate of Local Property Tax for next year.

At a meeting yesterday, Kerry county councillors voted in favour of approving a 10% increase in the base rate of the LPT for the next three years.

Councillors have the power to alter the rate of Local Property Tax above or below the base rate by 15 per cent; yesterday’s vote keeps the LPT rate the same as this year, until the end of 2027.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris’ proposal to reduce the tax to 15% below the base rate was defeated.

She says the tax is being used to meet a shortfall in central funding for local authorities.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty’s proposal the rate of 10% above the base rate be kept for the next three years was agreed by a majority of councillors.

She rejects the claim from Cllr Ferris that it’s a non-progressive tax which hits lower-income families hardest.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
Advertisement
Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs
Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs
45% decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry this September
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus