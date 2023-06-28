Kerry siblings due to be sentenced for fraud on Friday in New York

A brother and sister from South Kerry are due to be sentenced in New York on Friday in relation to fraud.

Ballinskelligs native Dónal O’Sullivan who’s a was co- founder of Navillus, a major New York construction company, had been found guilty for his role in a fraudulent payroll scheme.

His sister Helen O’Sullivan, who ran Navillus’s payroll department, was also found guilty in relation to the payroll scheme that defrauded unions of funds intended for the benefit of union workers.

They had faced charges along with the company’s former chief financial officer Pádraig Naughton.

Mr Naughton has been sentenced to jail for his role in the fraud.

Ms Shanahan, who’s travelling to New York for the O’Sullivans’ sentencing hearing, outlines the sentence that’s been given to Pádraig Naughton.