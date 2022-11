Two in every five people intend to look for a bargain online, for Black Friday.

Research from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commision shows, 81 per cent of these shoppers have planned their bargain buys in advance.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are warning consumers to be vigilant of online scammers.

They say fake websites or social media adverts are very common in the run up to Christmas.

These people in Tralee, have a mixed reaction to Black Friday;