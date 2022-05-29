Kerry Senator's photo used by fraudsters to scam women on online dating app

A Kerry Senator's photo has been used by tinder fraudsters as part of a scam in New Zealand that has seen women conned out of hundreds of thousands of euro.

Mark Daly's photo was used along with the fake-name Rodney Mullen as part of a scam that saw a woman hand over 300,000 euro.

While a seperate profile using the senators photo and the name Fred Ritterman also conned a women out of 600,000 euro.

A spokesperson for Senator Daly, who is also Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, has told the Sunday Times the issue has been referred to Gardai.