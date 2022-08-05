Kerry senator condemns internal Fianna Fáil criticism of Taoiseach

A Kerry senator says he’s not commenting on reports that he scolded Fianna Fáil colleagues for criticising the Taoiseach.

Senator Ned O’Sullivan from Listowel sent an email in response to backbench TDs who're looking for submissions on the future of Fianna Fáil.

He accuses some Oireachtas members of leaking to the media and chides them for comments made about party leader Micheál Martin.

Senator O’Sullivan describes the Taoiseach as Fianna Fáil’s trump card and asserts that he should lead them into the next general election.

Ned O’Sullivan says the leaks and criticism are damaging to the party.