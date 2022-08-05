Advertisement
Kerry senator condemns internal Fianna Fáil criticism of Taoiseach

Aug 5, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Senator Ned O'Sullivan
A Kerry senator says he’s not commenting on reports that he scolded Fianna Fáil colleagues for criticising the Taoiseach.

Senator Ned O’Sullivan from Listowel sent an email in response to backbench TDs who're looking for submissions on the future of Fianna Fáil.

He accuses some Oireachtas members of leaking to the media and chides them for comments made about party leader Micheál Martin.

Senator O’Sullivan describes the Taoiseach as Fianna Fáil’s trump card and asserts that he should lead them into the next general election.

Ned O’Sullivan says the leaks and criticism are damaging to the party.

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

