Kerry senator claims radio stations treated unfairly by public funding

Sep 27, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Senator Ned O'Sullivan
A Kerry senator says independent radio stations are being treated unfairly when it comes to public funding.

Fianna Fáil’s Ned O’Sullivan told the Seanad that stations such as Radio Kerry provide a valuable public service, but receive no public funding for core news and current affairs coverage.

Senator O’Sullivan contrasted this with RTÉ, who he said were given an open chequebook, and print media which benefitted from a reduced VAT rate.

The Fianna Fáil Senator added that funding schemes announced by the Media Minister are unworkable, as they don’t support core news and current affairs and only fund additional content.

He called on the Minister for Finance Jack Chambers to address these discrepancies before Budget day next Tuesday.

