Kerry senator and Seanad leader to travel to Ukraine this month

Cathaoirleach of Seanad Eireann Mark Daly, who is from Kenmare, is to visit Ukraine this month to address its parliament and visit towns impacted by the Russian invasion.

He is due to travel alongside Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

The Kerry Fianna Fail senator says the visit is in recognition of the extraordinary efforts taken by the Irish people in housing refugees in the face of war atrocities taking place in Ukraine.

He says it’s important to pledge support to the Ukrainian people and to show political solidarity for their application to join the European Union.

Senator Daly accepts there’s a security risk travelling to a war zone but says the Department of Foreign Affairs is collaborating with their Ukrainian counterparts to ensure care and attention to everyone’s security.

He believes it’s important that Western countries listen to how they can assist Ukraine in its rebuilding process when the war concludes.

Senator Daly outlines the importance of his upcoming visit to Ukraine.