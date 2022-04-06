Kerry senator and Seanad leader says Ireland must never be neutral in the face of tyranny

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has addressed the Oireachtas thanking Ireland for not staying neutral to his country's fight.

He appealed for the Government to push for further sanctions on Russia and for movement on EU membership for Ukraine.

Speaking at the joint sitting of the Oireachtas, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic address, Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly, who is from Kenmare, says Ireland must never be neutral in the face of tyranny.

The Fianna Fáil Senator says justice will have to be faced by the leader of the Russian regime.

Senator Mark Daly called for Ireland to do more to support Ukraine:



Meanwhile, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae also address the joint sitting of the Oireachtas following President Zelenskyy’s address.

He praised Ireland’s response to accommodate Ukrainian refugees:



A Ukrainian man who has returned to mid-Kerry, where he previously lived for eight years, to flee the invasion says he's really proud of their president after listening to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address.

Alex Moiseiev says everyone is also so grateful for the support Ireland's shown them:

