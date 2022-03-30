Kerry sees 45% reduction in social housing waiting lists in five years

There’s been a 45% reduction in the Kerry social housing waiting list since the first annual assessment was conducted in 2016.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien is welcoming the figures, published in the 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA).

The 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments shows 2,141 households in Kerry were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of November 17th 2021.

This figure is down 39 from 2020, but represents a total decrease of 1,756 households or 45% since 2016, when annual recording began.

Nationally, 59,247 households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of November 2021, down over 32,000 since 2016.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said the government won’t lose sight of the fact that there are still over 2,100 households in Kerry relying on housing support.