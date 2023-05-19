Kerry secures highest number of Blue Flag beaches nationally

Kerry has the highest number of Blue Flag beaches nationally.

The county has retained all of its 15 Blue Flags this year.

The Blue Flag initiative is judged on specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

Advertisement

Blue Flags were awarded to 13 at beaches - Rossbeigh, Ballybunion South, Ballybunion North, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Maharabeg, Kells, Derrynane, White Strand, Ballinskelligs, Ventry and Inch - while Portmagee Pontoons and the Fenit Marina also received the accolade.

Meanwhile, four Green Coast Awards have been presented for Ballinskelligs, Béal Bán, Castlegregory and Littor beaches; Waterville had also received this award last year but didn't retain it this year.

This award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

Advertisement

Dave Griffin lives near Littor strand in Asdee and set up a Clean Coasts group there to maintain high standards on the beach.

He says it’s a great boost for the local community who do great work: