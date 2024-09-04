Kerry schools are among those who have been named by the Scoping Inquiry into historical sexual abuse.

Over 800 people have been accused of more than 2,300 instances of historical sexual abuse at 308 religious schools in Ireland, according to the inquiry’s report, published yesterday.

Figures were gathered from religious orders themselves, in response to the inquiry’s requests for a breakdown of allegations and alleged abusers by school.

Advertisement

According to the Christian Brothers’ response to the inquiry, Tralee CBS Primary School had a total of 27 allegations of historical sexual abuse, with six alleged abusers.

The CBS Primary in Cahersiveen has 6 allegations, with 5 alleged abusers.

The CBS secondary schools at The Green, Tralee, and in Cahersiveen had one allegation of historical sexual abuse and one alleged abuser EACH.

Advertisement

Presentation Brothers Scoil Mhuire, Milltown, which amalgamated with the girls' school Nagle Rice NS, had one allegation and one alleged abuser, according to the order’s own response.

Presentation Brothers Scoil Mhuire Na Mainistreach, Killarney, also had one allegation of abuse and one alleged abuser.

The inquiry’s report notes not all religious orders supplied a school-by-school breakdown, and in some cases did not name the affected school.

Advertisement

It says it has not been possible to cross-check or verify all figures and it should be noted that the Scoping Inquiry is not making findings of fact but setting out the information provided.

A number of other Kerry schools have also been named by survivors who reported sexual abuse in the Survivor Engagement Questionnaire.