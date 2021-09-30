Kerry rents up 9% in past year

Rents in Kerry are up 9% in the past year, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Rents in Kerry between April and June this year were on average €873, up from €800 during the same period last year, a 9% increase.

There was an increase between Quarters 1 and 2 of this year of just half a percent (0.6%).

Rents in Kerry have risen steadily over the years, and have jumped 42% in the past 14 years.

The earliest available figures from the RTB show that in Quarter 3 of 2007, the standardised average rent in Kerry was €614 a month; it’s risen €259 since then.

Figures from the RTB show the average rent in the Killarney area is currently just over €1,000 (1,003); it’s €863 in Tralee, and €862 in Kenmare.

There are no figures available for Listowel, Castleisland, or Corca Dhuibhne, as rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published for statistical reasons.