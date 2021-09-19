Kerry Remembers service to honour those who had died during Covid

A multi faith service is to take place to remember those who have died in Kerry during Covid.

On Sunday September 26th at 9.10am Radio Kerry and the Horizons team will broadcast a programme from Our Lady and St Brendan's Church in Tralee.

Kerry Remembers will be a multi faith service to remember loved ones we have lost during COVID for whatever reason, and thank the many frontline services for the role they have played and are continuing to play in our community.

Advertisement

Members of the public are invited to attend, subject to current restrictions on numbers.

A memory tree is in place this week in Our Lady and St Brendan's should you wish to leave the name of a loved one, or you can post details to Kerry Remembers, Radio Kerry, Maine St Tralee, or email [email protected]

Kerry Remembers will be broadcast live on Radio Kerry from 9.10 am on Sunday the 26th and will be streamed live on the Our Lady and St Brendan's link on the Diocese of Kerry website.