Kerry region has highest number of children waiting for mental healthcare nationally

Aug 19, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry region has highest number of children waiting for mental healthcare nationally
The Kerry and Cork region has the highest number of children waiting for access to mental healthcare.

Over 800 children are on the waiting list in this region.

Nationally, over 500 children have been waiting over a year to access vital mental healthcare.

In total, there are nearly 4,200 patients on the waiting list for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

CAMHS provides assessment and treatment for children with moderate to severe mental health problems.

There are centres throughout the country.

New figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show there are 4,175 children on their waiting lists.

540 have been waiting over a year - with 141 waiting over 18 months.

Consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist, Maeve Doyle, is from the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland.

The area with by far the longest waiting list is Cork and Kerry, at 862 - with 198 waiting over a year.

A report published earlier this year found 46 children suffered 'significant harm' in South Kerry CAMHS as a result of over-medication by a junior doctor.

 

