The manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says more resources are needed to ensure younger children are educated about bodily autonomy.

Vera O'Leary was speaking in light of the murder of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on Wednesday.

Ms O'Leary says education is provided at second level but that schools have to raise the funds privately to do so.

Advertisement

She also says it should be part of the curriculum for children in primary schools.