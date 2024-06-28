Advertisement
Kerry Public Participation Network celebrates tenth anniversary with series of events

Jun 28, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Public Participation Network celebrates tenth anniversary with series of events
The Kerry Public Participation Network (PPN) is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a series of events.

Formed in 2014, the Kerry PPN links the local authority with community and voluntary organisations.

The group now represents over 1,000 member bodies and has been involved in training programmes, social inclusion projects and community campaigns.

To celebrate its tenth anniversary Kerry PPN will host a series of events throughout the year, including information roadshows, more information can be found on Kerryppn.ie.

