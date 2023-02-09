Advertisement
Kerry priest says he supports gender-neutral references to God

Feb 9, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry Catholic priest says he supports gender-neutral references to God.

Fr Patsy Lynch was responding to news that the Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he”.

It comes after vicars in the UK asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral references instead .

Fr Lynch, who's parish priest of Ballinskelligs/Prior in South Kerry, says it’s important that we have days celebrating both female and male saints in Ireland.

He says we can't think of god as male alone.

