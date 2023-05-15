Advertisement
Kerry pharmacist assures people they will get medicines they need amid current shortage

May 15, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry pharmacist says people will get the medicines they need despite the current shortage of drugs.

Castleisland pharmacist Jack Shanahan was speaking as 241 medicines are currently unavailable in Ireland, according to a new study by Azure.

He says in Kerry, he’s seeing significant shortages in medicines such as cough bottles and hay fever treatments.

Mr Shanahan says although some medicines that are out of stock are quite important, there are alternatives available that will have the same effect.

He says people should trust their pharmacists if they recommend an alternative brand for a medicine that’s not available.

