Kerry performers win 34 medals at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024

Kerry performers have won 34 medals at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford.

More than 100 individuals and groups represented Kerry Comhaltas.

Story-tellers, dancers, musicians, and singers from Kerry came first in 20 categories

The Kerry Comhaltas branches that won group categories – all for dancing - are Cill Áirne, Glenflesk, Kilcummin, and Cill Áirne Spa.

Rian Gleeson, Grace Walsh, Conrí Ó Brosnacháin, Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh, Tommy Ó Deargáin, Michael O’Connor, Aisling Doran and Michael Healy came first in their individual categories ranging from story-telling, whistling, singing, button accordion and melodeon.

Rian and Michael O’Connor represent Cill Áirne, Grace is a member of Ballydonoghue Lisselton Comhaltas, Michael Healy is with Kilcummin, Aisling is with Lixnaw, and Conrí, Máirtín and Tommy are members of Craobh an Ághasaigh Comhaltas.

This year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann included the Comhaltas Ceoltóírí Éireann Gradam Awards which honours traditional musicians with additional needs.

Laura Dillane from Ballydonoghue Lisselton Comhaltas branch was among those honoured.