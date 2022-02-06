Advertisement
News

Kerry people urged to give views on water quality at online meetings

Feb 6, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people urged to give views on water quality at online meetings Kerry people urged to give views on water quality at online meetings
Share this article

People in Kerry are being encouraged to give their views on water quality in the county at a series of online public meetings in the coming weeks.

The meetings form part of the public consultation process for the government's draft River Basin Management Plan.

A meeting will be held for residents of Tralee, Listowel, Ballybunion, Ballylongford, Tarbert and Lixnaw on Wednesday February 16th.

Advertisement

Residents of West Kerry, as well as Castlemaine, Milltown, Farranfore, Castleisland, Gneeveguilla and Rathmore can attend a meeting on Wednesday February 23rd.

A meeting for residents of Killarney, Killorglin, Caherciveen, Kenmare, Caherdaniel and Sneem will be held on Wednesday March 2nd.

All meetings will begin at 7:30pm, and a  full list of meetings and information on how to register can be found here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus