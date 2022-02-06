Kerry people urged to give views on water quality at online meetings

People in Kerry are being encouraged to give their views on water quality in the county at a series of online public meetings in the coming weeks.

The meetings form part of the public consultation process for the government's draft River Basin Management Plan.

A meeting will be held for residents of Tralee, Listowel, Ballybunion, Ballylongford, Tarbert and Lixnaw on Wednesday February 16th.

Residents of West Kerry, as well as Castlemaine, Milltown, Farranfore, Castleisland, Gneeveguilla and Rathmore can attend a meeting on Wednesday February 23rd.

A meeting for residents of Killarney, Killorglin, Caherciveen, Kenmare, Caherdaniel and Sneem will be held on Wednesday March 2nd.

All meetings will begin at 7:30pm, and a full list of meetings and information on how to register can be found here.