Kerry people urged to clock up kilometres on greenways as clocks go forward

Mar 27, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people urged to clock up kilometres on greenways as clocks go forward Kerry people urged to clock up kilometres on greenways as clocks go forward
Kingdom of Kerry Greenways Spring Forward! Representatives of the tourism industry, local public representatives, travel writers and influencers gathered on the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways on Monday 27th March 2023 to experience the exciting new tourist attractions and welcome the arrival of the longer daylight hours as the clocks change over to summertime. The new spring campaign launched by social media influencer, Sarah Hanrahan and Mayor of Tralee, Cllr. Mikey Sheehy encourages people of all ages to make the most of the increase in daylight hours and to start to clock up “Kingdom Kilometres” on foot or by cycling along the Kerry’s two new Greenways, Tralee-Fenit, and Listowel-Limerick. To find out more about the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways and plan your visit, check out www.kerrygreenways.ie/
People in Kerry are being encouraged to clock up the kilometres on the county’s greenways now that the clocks have sprung forward.

Representatives from the tourism industry, local public representatives, travel writers, and influencers, gathered today to sample Kerry’s two open greenways.

The Kingdom of Kerry Greenways consist of the line between Tralee and Fenit, and the line from Listowel to Abbeyfeale, which links up with the Limerick Greenway as far as Rathkeale.

Kerry County Council is encouraging people to get out and experience the purpose-built trails now that the evenings are getting longer since the clocks changed.

The 13.6km trail from Tralee to Fenit, and the 16km greenway from Listowel to Abbeyfeale are both built on old rail lines, and the aim is to eventually link them by a greenway from Tralee to Listowel.

