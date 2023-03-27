Kerry people urged to clock up kilometres on greenways as clocks go forward

People in Kerry are being encouraged to clock up the kilometres on the county’s greenways now that the clocks have sprung forward.

Representatives from the tourism industry, local public representatives, travel writers, and influencers, gathered today to sample Kerry’s two open greenways.

The Kingdom of Kerry Greenways consist of the line between Tralee and Fenit, and the line from Listowel to Abbeyfeale, which links up with the Limerick Greenway as far as Rathkeale.

Kerry County Council is encouraging people to get out and experience the purpose-built trails now that the evenings are getting longer since the clocks changed.

The 13.6km trail from Tralee to Fenit, and the 16km greenway from Listowel to Abbeyfeale are both built on old rail lines, and the aim is to eventually link them by a greenway from Tralee to Listowel.