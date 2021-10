Kerry people have donated over 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to some of the world's least developed countries.

It is part of UNICEF's 'Give a Vaccine' campaign.

The charity works in 190 countries and territories to reach the world's most disadvantaged children.

Nationally, around two million doses have been donated for healthcare workers and vulnerable people.

Anyone still wishing to donate a vaccine can log onto unicef.ie/get.