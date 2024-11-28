Advertisement
Kerry North and West coroner retires

Nov 28, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry North and West coroner retires
The coroner for North and West Kerry has retired this week.

Helen Lucey served as coroner for the Kerry North and West Districts for over 20 years, up to her retirement which took effect on Tuesday.

Her retirement has created vacancies for the North and West districts in Kerry.

The Department of Justice has told Radio Kerry that Aisling Quilter, coroner for Kerry South and East districts, will act temporarily as coroner for North Kerry.

The Department says Dan O’Connor, who is the Deputy Coroner to Kerry West, has attained all the powers and duties of coroner for this district for as long as the vacancy continues.

