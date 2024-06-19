Advertisement
Kerry national schools recognised in Junior Entrepreneur Programme

Jun 19, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry national schools recognised in Junior Entrepreneur Programme
Jun 19, 2024 13:13
Pupils from 3rd-6th Class, Fybough National School, Castlemaine, who won the Community Champions award for their classroom business, Photo Buddies. Photo: Jerry Kennelly
Kerry national schools have been recognised for their efforts in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

Third to sixth class in Fybough National School, Castlemaine received the Community Champions Award for their JEP business, Photo Buddies, which saw them take stunning photographs of the local area.

Three other Kerry schools were named in the Top 30 out of over 200 project submissions.

These were fifth class from Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn in Tralee with their project Pebblo Picasso; fifth and sixth class in Kilgarvan Central School who created Kilgarvan Keychains and sixth class in Scoil Naomh Erc, Glenderry, Ballyheigue, who set up Crafty Kingdom.

The Junior Entrepreneur Programme gives children an insight into the business world.

