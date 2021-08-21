Kerry Mountain Rescue volunteers increasingly exhausted by sequential call outs

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team volunteers are increasingly exhausted and worn down by sequential call outs.

The KMRT says it's responded to three call outs since Monday, taking the total so far in August to 19.

In those call outs, it's dealt with 18 injuries, most of a serious nature.

Advertisement

The team says being called on successive days places a huge strain on volunteers who must juggle day jobs and family commitments.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team says it has dealt with six broken ankles, two broken legs and two broken pelvises so far this month.

It has also dealt with a broken rib injury, a broken shoulder, a dislocated shoulder, two head injuries and two knee injuries in August alone.

Advertisement

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is renewing its appeal for people to prepare properly to climb Ireland's highest mountain, and not treat it as a walk in the park.

This involves wearing proper boots, consulting the weather forecast in advance, researching the route, carrying a map and knowing how to use it, and have windproof, waterproof layers.

The team also advises people to decide on the fitness of all in the climbing group, and decide when to turn for home.

Advertisement

The KMRT says it fully understands accidents can happen to anyone regardless of experience and competence, and is urging anyone who gets into difficulty to call 999 or 112 and ask for Mountain Rescue.