Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is currently on its way to a walker who has fallen on Carrauntoohil.

Valentia Coast Guard is co-ordinating the rescue of the man who has suffered a number of injuries.

The Rescue 115 helicopter had been requested but weather conditions are currently misty and not suitable for it to travel to the area.

Advertisement

It’s expected Kerry Mountain Rescue Team will have to lower the man by stretcher down the mountain for medical attention.