Kerry motorists urged to be vigilant during deer breeding season

Kerry motorists are being urged to be vigilant during the deer breeding season, which is underway until early November.

The Irish Deer Commission says while the rut’s an amazing experience to witness, it’s also a time when there’s increased road traffic collisions involving deer.

During the rutting season, young male deer can be forced onto roads by more dominant deer.

A red deer rut watch event will take place this Sunday (October 9th) at Killarney National Park.

This event is hosted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, is free of charge, family friendly event and suitable for all fitness levels, with no specialist clothing

required.

There'll be talks by a Conservation Rangers and the Irish Deer Commission, along with a display of native red deer antlers.

Places are limited and must be booked online in advance at www.irishdeercommission.ie/news

The Irish Deer Commission says motorists should be particularly careful at dusk and dawn, when the animals are more active.

The group says motorists should reduce speed where they see a warning sign, stay alert, prepare to stop and never swerve.

When a driver sees a deer "dip your headlights" as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze. If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow. Do not approach an injured deer.

If you are involved in a road traffic accident involving a deer or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact Gardaí. The Irish Deer Commission operate a humane deer dispatch scheme with 135 trained volunteers assisting agencies and charities who deal with an increasing number of deer vehicle collisions nationally.