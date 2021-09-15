Kerry motorists urged to be cautious as deer rutting season gets underway

As the rutting season gets underway, the Irish Deer Commission is urging motorists to watch out for deer on Kerry roads.

Deer can run out on roads during the breeding season, which is one of the highlights of the wildlife calendar.

Killarney National Park is acknowledged as one of the best locations in Europe to observe the red deer rut.

A red deer rut watch event will take place in Killarney on October 10th and will include talks by conservation rangers and the Irish Deer Commission; native red deer antlers will also be on display.

Booking is available here.