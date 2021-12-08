Advertisement
Kerry motorists advised to drive with extreme caution today

Dec 8, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry motorists advised to drive with extreme caution today
Motorists in Kerry are advised to travel with extreme care on all routes this morning because of significant levels of fallen branches and debris across the county.

Kerry County Council crews have been mobilised since 6am dealing with fallen trees on many routes.

The following roads are currently closed, due to storm damage: N70 Tralee to Castlemaine hairpin bends; the Listowel-Abbeyfeale road, Main St Ballybunion, the road between University Hospital Kerry and Kerry County Council at Rathass; Anglont Cross, Killorglin and Woodford, Listowel

The N69 Six Crosses Road is now clear.

New Road in Killarney remains closed after a tree fell yesterday.

There's also a tree blocking the road in Kilcummin near Donie Foran's garage.

