Kerry mother describes transformative effects of CF drug on her son

Mar 22, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry mother describes transformative effects of CF drug on her son
A Kerry mother has described the transformative effects a drug to treat cystic fibrosis has had on her son.

Laura-Jane Nealon from Lixnaw says the Kaftrio drug has changed the life of 12-year-old Evan.

Ms Nealon was reacting to the news the HSE has approved this drug for use by children aged six to eleven.

The announcement was made following talks with Kaftrio's manufacturer, Vertex.

There had been a pricing dispute between the HSE and manufacturer, which meant young children had fallen outside the eligibility criteria to access it.

Laura-Jane Nealon describes the impact Kaftrio had on Evan when he started taking it a few days after his 12th birthday.

