Advertisement
News

Kerry MEP urges Irish participation in Nature Restoration consultation

Jan 27, 2025 12:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP urges Irish participation in Nature Restoration consultation
EU - Australia Interparliamentary Committee meeting
Share this article

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly is urging Irish stakeholders to take part in the European Commission’s public consultation on the Nature Restoration Regulation.

The legislation aims to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems by 2050.

Participating in the consultation will give farmers, foresters, and other stakeholders a chance to shape Ireland’s national restoration plan.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael leader in the European Parliament believes that this is a key opportunity to ensure that the unique needs of agriculture and forestry in Ireland are met:

The consultation is open until February 7th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Significant storm damage caused to St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney
Advertisement
MTU generated almost €1 billion for Irish economy in a year
Blood clinics in Kerry today and tomorrow with supplies critically low
Advertisement

Recommended

1,800 without power in Kerry this lunchtime
Emergency Response Hubs to be established for families still without power in Kerry
Six UK timber-cutting crews on way to Kerry to help with electricity outages
Significant storm damage caused to St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus