Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly is urging Irish stakeholders to take part in the European Commission’s public consultation on the Nature Restoration Regulation.

The legislation aims to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems by 2050.

Participating in the consultation will give farmers, foresters, and other stakeholders a chance to shape Ireland’s national restoration plan.

The Fine Gael leader in the European Parliament believes that this is a key opportunity to ensure that the unique needs of agriculture and forestry in Ireland are met:

The consultation is open until February 7th.