Kerry MEP travels to Australia and New Zealand

Kerry MEP, Sean Kelly, is travelling to Australia and New Zealand, as part of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee.

The visit follows the conclusion of the free trade negotiations with New Zealand and precedes the resumption of talks between Australia and the EU in October.

MEP Kelly, will be the only Irish MEP in attendance and is one of nine committee members on the information-gathering visit from today.

The Fine Gael MEP said he is looking forward to meeting fellow parliamentarians to discuss trade, climate change and energy policy.