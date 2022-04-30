Kerry MEP says EU should work towards full Russian gas embargo

The EU should work towards a full embargo on Russian gas, according to a Kerry MEP.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly said Russian company Gazprom halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland shows the Kremlin is an unreliable and dangerous trading partner.

MEP Kelly added Putin’s actions will hit Irish homes and businesses and will impact the security of Ireland’s gas supply, even though Ireland is not reliant on Russian gas.

He says Ireland needs a sustainable and realistic policy to deal with the vulnerability to our energy supply, including using heat pumps, solar generation, and biogas.

The Fine Gael MEP believes An Bórd Pleanála and Eirgrid must get all the resources they need to process licences and permits for large scale projects.