Advertisement
News

Kerry MEP says EU should work towards full Russian gas embargo

Apr 30, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says EU should work towards full Russian gas embargo Kerry MEP says EU should work towards full Russian gas embargo
Share this article

The EU should work towards a full embargo on Russian gas, according to a Kerry MEP.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly said Russian company Gazprom halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland shows the Kremlin is an unreliable and dangerous trading partner.

MEP Kelly added Putin’s actions will hit Irish homes and businesses and will impact the security of Ireland’s gas supply, even though Ireland is not reliant on Russian gas.

Advertisement

He says Ireland needs a sustainable and realistic policy to deal with the vulnerability to our energy supply, including using heat pumps, solar generation, and biogas.

The Fine Gael MEP believes An Bórd Pleanála and Eirgrid must get all the resources they need to process licences and permits for large scale projects.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus