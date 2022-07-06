Kerry MEP says Boris Johnson could be mistaken for Basil Fawlty

A Kerry MEP says Boris Johnson is in danger of being mistaken for Basil Fawlty.

Seán Kelly was speaking in Strasbourg this morning on difficulties caused by Westminster’s bill to alter the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He says serious negotiations will solve this issue but play-acting will achieve nothing for either side.

The British Prime Minister is under significant political pressure after over 30 resignations from his government in the last 24 hours.

The Fine Gael MEP is urging Boris Johnson to give up the Fawlty Towers-style politics.