Kerry MEP calls on European Commission to scrap the biannual clock change

The biannual clock change is an outdated practice that needs to be stopped, according to a Kerry MEP.

The clocks are due to go back this Sunday morning - however, it's claimed the extra hour in bed can disrupt sleep and, in some cases, lead to traffic collisions.

Advertisement

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who's from Kilcummin, has been campaigning for the European Parliament to abolish the time change for the past decade.

Advertisement

He says 66 MEPs from all political groups have co-signed his letter to the European Commission president: