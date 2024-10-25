Advertisement
Kerry MEP calls on European Commission to scrap the biannual clock change

Oct 25, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP calls on European Commission to scrap the biannual clock change
The biannual clock change is an outdated practice that needs to be stopped, according to a Kerry MEP.

 

The clocks are due to go back this Sunday morning - however, it's claimed the extra hour in bed can disrupt sleep and, in some cases, lead to traffic collisions.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who's from Kilcummin, has been campaigning for the European Parliament to abolish the time change for the past decade.

 

He says 66 MEPs from all political groups have co-signed his letter to the European Commission president:

 

